If Turkey exports sanctioned goods to Russian Federation, it will have consequences, - USA

The United States has warned Turkey about the negative consequences of exporting to Russia, in violation of sanctions, chemical reagents, semiconductors and other products that could be used by Moscow in the war against Ukraine.

This is reported by Reuters, Censor.NET informs with reference to Ukrinform.

For this purpose, on February 2-3, US Deputy Treasury Secretary for Counter-Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson visited Ankara and the financial center of Turkey, the city of Istanbul, where he held meetings with representatives of the Turkish government, business and banking institutions and called on them to cooperate more in stopping the flow of sanctioned goods to the Russian Federation.

In a speech to Turkish businessmen, Nelson said that last year's sharp increase in exports from Turkey to Russia made Turkish companies "particularly vulnerable to reputational and sanctions risks" and risked losing access to the markets of the Group of Seven (G7) countries.

According to him, Turkish companies should "take additional precautions to avoid transactions related to the potential transfer to Moscow of dual-purpose technologies that can be used by the Russian military-industrial complex."

Nelson also urged Turkish bankers to conduct increased scrutiny of transactions linked to Russia and noted that Russian oligarchs continue to buy real estate and dock yachts in Turkey.

During negotiations with some Turkish companies, Nelson pointed to schemes by which Russia tries to evade Western controls on the supply of plastics, rubber, and semiconductors, which are contained in goods exported to the Russian Federation and used for military purposes.

During the meetings in Ankara and Istanbul, the delegation from the USA provided the Turkish side with American data on the amount of exports from Turkey to Russia amounting to tens of millions of dollars, which caused concern in Washington.

As a high-ranking American official noted, "nothing is surprising in the fact that Russia is actively seeking to use its economic ties with Turkey. The question is what Turkey's response will be."