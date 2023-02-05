Putin did not threaten me or Germany, - Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Russian President Vladimir Putin had never threatened Germany or him personally, as he did with then-British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

He said this in an interview with Bild, Censor.NET reports with reference to Euro Integration.

"No, Putin did not threaten me or Germany. In our phone conversations, our very different points of view on the war in Ukraine are very clearly visible," Scholz said.

"I made it very clear to Putin that Russia bears full responsibility for the war. For no reason at all, Russia invaded its neighbor to take parts of Ukraine or the whole country. We cannot simply accept this because it fundamentally violates the European peace order. It is therefore, we support Ukraine financially, humanitarianly, as well as with weapons," the chancellor added.

It will be recalled that earlier the former Prime Minister of Great Britain Boris Johnson told the BBC that Putin threatened him with a missile strike on the eve of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin denied this.

