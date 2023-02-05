Full-scale war could have been avoided, - Reznikov

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov is convinced that if international partners had acted on prejudice, a full-scale war between Russia and Ukraine could have been avoided.

He stated this during a press conference, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"This war could have been avoided in principle if Nord Stream-2 had been stopped, if access to the SWIFT system had been cut off, if Russian ships had been banned from entering international ports, if Europe had stopped buying their gas, which they did anyway, if they had started to block assets Russian oligarchs - this war could have been avoided," Reznikov is convinced.

