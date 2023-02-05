Public anti-corruption council will be created under Ministry of Defense

A public anti-corruption council will be established under the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine.

The Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksiy Reznikov, said this during a press conference, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"We will form a working group of anti-corruption activists to create a public anti-corruption council under the Ministry of Defense," he said.

Reznikov noted that such a council would allow the ministry to receive expertise from the public. The minister emphasized that during the martial law it is very important to close access to certain information and at the same time provide the opportunity for society to control public finances.

He noted that he held meetings with parliamentary committees, during which they discussed updating the legislation. In particular, the deputies plan to normalize procurement in the security and defense sector in such a way that important information is protected, but that these procurements become more public.