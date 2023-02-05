Ukraine will receive planes, question is simply - which ones, - Reznikov

Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said that the partners will provide Ukraine with aircraft.

He said this during a press conference, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Today, in terms of receiving weapons, we received everything, only planes remained. I can add to your optimism - there will be planes too, the question is simply - which ones," Reznikov noted.

Read more: Full-scale war could have been avoided, - Reznikov

He noted that Ukraine's partners constantly hear about the need for aircraft, as it is also part of air defense.

According to him, Ukraine can get both F-16 and other aircraft.