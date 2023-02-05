PO and MFA commented on information about Putin’s "promise" not to kill Zelensky: "Don’t be fooled: he is master liar"

The adviser to the head of the Office of the President Mykhailo Podoliak called the information about the alleged promise of Russian President Vladimir Putin not to kill the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky a fiction, and the head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Dmytro Kuleba reminded how many of his own promises Putin has broken and reminded that Putin is a liar.

"Strange insiders from exes about "mediation" are emerging: Putin allegedly gave "guarantees not to kill", and "the West interrupted promising negotiations". But all this is fiction. The Russian invasion is not "NATO expansion", security guarantees, or sanctions, but the desire of the Russian Federation to destroy and kill Ukrainians," said Podoliak, Censor.NET reports.

"In the past, Putin made promises not to occupy Crimea, not to violate the Minsk agreements, not to invade Ukraine, but he did all this.

Don't be fooled: he is a master liar. Every time he promised not to do something, it was part of his plan," Kuleba said.

It will be recalled that the former Prime Minister of Israel Naftali Bennett told how he met with Putin in early March 2022, and he allegedly declared that he would not kill Zelensky.

