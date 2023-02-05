Ukraine expects from Germany not only Leopard, but also spare parts for them, - Ministry of Defense

Ukraine expects from Germany not only Leopard tanks, but also spare parts for them.

Defense Minister, Oleksii Reznikov, said this during a press conference in Kyiv, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

"Germany's support is very important to us, not only with tanks but also with Leopard spare parts," he said.

Reznikov emphasized that Leopard tanks, which are in service with the armies of many countries of the world, will be the main combat unit of the tank coalition.

In addition, the minister said that Ukraine is waiting for IRIS-T anti-aircraft missile systems from Germany.

"We are reasonable in our appeal to partners, what they are really able to give us," he emphasized.