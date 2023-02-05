Russians are forcibly evicting the residents of Tokmak and moving traitors into their homes, - General Staff

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine published operational information regarding the policy of the Russians in the occupied part of the Zaporizhzhia region.

As Censor.NET informs, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The message states: "In the city of Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia region, Russian occupation forces are forcibly evicting civilians from their homes to settle local collaborators who support the Russian occupation authorities and work as part of the enemy's so-called "law enforcement agencies". The owners are ordered to leave their homes and move out into the street."

