Ukraine’s negotiations with Russia lost their meaning after Bucha, - former Israeli Prime Minister Bennett
This was stated by former Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to "Radio Svoboda".
According to him, he was the first foreign leader with whom Russian President Vladimir Putin met after February 24. Their conversation took place on Saturday, March 5, 2022, in Sochi.
Bennett said that he was asked to mediate by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. After that, the Israeli prime minister held a series of separate talks with the two leaders and handed over drafts of a possible ceasefire agreement. All actions were coordinated with the United States, Bennett said.
In addition, during the talks, Putin agreed not to demand Ukraine's disarmament. In return, Zelensky allegedly agreed to drop his demands for Ukraine's accession to NATO, Bennett said.