Russian troops shell Kherson three times during today, one wounded

Russian Federation troops shelled Kherson three times in one day, attacking two neighborhoods and a shipyard.

This was reported by the Kherson City Council in Telegram, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"As of February 5, the Russian army shelled Kherson three times. The Russians attacked the neighborhoods of Ostriv and Zhytloselyshche," the statement said.

In particular, the enemy shelled the Shipyard.

There were no casualties. One person was injured. The man was hospitalized.