Budanov will become head of Defense Ministry, Reznikov will head Ministry of Strategic Industry, and Malyuk and Klymenko will head SSU and MIA - Arakhamia

Head of "Servant of People" faction David Arakhamia announced results of faction’s meeting on personnel issues.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was stated by him on Twitter.

Arakhamia noted: "War dictates personnel policy. Time and circumstances require strengthening and regrouping. This is happening now and will continue to happen in the future. Therefore:

Oleksiy Reznikov is being transferred to the position of Minister for Strategic Industries within the government to strengthen military-industrial cooperation, which is absolutely logical, given his expertise on Ramstein and the need to "boost" the Ministry, which must do more.

Major General Kyrylo Budanov will head the Ministry of Defense, which is absolutely logical for wartime.

The Interior Ministry will be headed by Ihor Klymenko.

Vasyl Malyuk will head the Security Service.

The logic is the same. At this stage, law enforcement agencies should be headed by career security officers, not politicians.

The enemy is preparing to attack. We are preparing to defend ourselves and take back what is ours."

