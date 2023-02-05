In Melitopol, Russian invaders have started to inspect teachers’ homes: they take away gadgets to prevent them from conducting online lessons according to Ukrainian educational program, - Mayor Fedorov

Russian occupants in occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region, are terrorizing school teachers.

The Mayor of Melitopol, Ivan Fedorov, reported this during a telethon on February 5, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Hordon.

"Now they have started to come to teachers and educators with raids and take away all the gadgets. They are afraid that those who are in the temporarily occupied territory are conducting online lessons according to our Ukrainian program," he said.

According to Fedorov, the Russians are trying to force Ukrainian teachers to teach children according to the Russian curriculum, but none of the teachers do so.

"Out of 22 schools today, Russians want only 10 to function in some way. Firstly, there are no students who would agree to go to this school, and secondly, there are not enough teachers," he said.

According to the mayor, there are 2,900 teachers in the city, and less than 300 have agreed to cooperate with the enemy. He added that the "collaborators" were mostly technical workers, such as janitors.

"Teachers almost did not agree. Not a single school principal or kindergarten director agreed to cooperate with the enemy. So today there is no educational space, but racist propaganda. They force our children to sing the Russian anthem, in kindergartens to draw a letter to some Russian soldier," said Fedorov.