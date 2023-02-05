All Russian military facilities, including command centers in Moscow, are legitimate targets for Ukraine - Venislavsky

All military facilities from which Russia is waging war against Ukraine are a legal target for Ukraine.

This was stated in an interview with Bild on February 4 by Fedir Venislavskyi, a member of the "Servant of People" party and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Hordon.

Venislavskyi called the opinion of some Western experts that Ukraine should commit itself not to use its military technologies on the territory of the Russian Federation "an idea from a parallel world."

He emphasized that Russia attacks Ukrainian cities from its territory, as well as from the territory of Belarus.

"Are the places where Russia stores its missiles legitimate military facilities? Of course," Venislavskyi added.

The Bild journalist clarified whether his words that all Russian military facilities are legitimate targets for Ukraine were referring to Moscow. Venislavskyi replied that "any command center in the Russian capital is a legitimate military target." He sees no reason to attack such facilities, but emphasizes that the decision depends on the military and political leadership of Ukraine.

According to him, "the less decisive our allies are, the more civilians die in Ukraine."