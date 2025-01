There were 4 explosions in temporarily occupied Berdiansk.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Telegram by Berdiansk City Military Administration.

"There were 4 powerful explosions in the city center of Berdiansk. The occupiers' air defense did not work. There is a fire in the city center," the post reads.

The administration added that they are waiting for detailed information and confirmation from the General Staff.

Read more: Five loud explosions rang out in Mariupol