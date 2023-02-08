SBI detains former head of Chornomorsk-port customs post - Arakhamia

Today, on February 8, State Bureau of Investigation detained former head of Odesa Oblast customs post.

It's noted: "A few hours ago, the State Bureau of Investigation, under the procedural guidance of the Prosecutor General's Office, arrested the former head of the "Chornomorsk-Port" customs post, who demanded and received an undue benefit for unimpeded grain exports and issuance of certificates.

And this is happening while our President, the leadership of the Presidental office, the government and diplomats are working on a "grain corridor". Our military is guarding it, business is fighting for every dollar of export revenue, and then some scumbag appears who thinks he can organize a scheme on this.

He doesn't care that someone in the world is waiting for this grain, that the entire customs administration was recently fired, that searches and suspicions are in the news. The man has no fear or moral principles at all.

We thank the SBI leadership for keeping such cases under control. We hope to see results in all areas and at all levels in the future. Well done!"

