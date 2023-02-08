In occupied Kherson region, Russians take filtering measures against those who refuse to cooperate with them - General Staff

Ukrainian Armed Forces General Staff released an update on behavior of Russian invaders in temporarily occupied Kherson region.

The statement reads: "In Novotroitske, Kherson region, the occupiers are carrying out filtration measures against the civilian population. First of all, this concerns those who worked in Ukrainian state institutions and refuse to cooperate with the Russian occupation administration and go to work. The invaders also threaten that those who do not receive Russian passports by March will automatically be subject to filtration measures.

In the settlements of Hromivka, Chaplynka, Mala Kardashynka, Zelene, Chulakivka and Novovolodymyrivka in the Kherson region, Russian occupation forces conduct daily searches, outrages and robberies of local residents. They steal household appliances, phones and all valuables."

