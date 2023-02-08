Without fighters and long-range missiles, there is a risk of stagnation in war with Russia, - Zelenskyi

Without providing Ukraine with fighter jets and longer-range missiles, there is a risk of stagnation in fighting Russian aggression.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi during a press conference in the UK.

Nothing in the way of military aid to Ukraine is off the table, British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said at a press conference. According to him, the delivery of fighter jets was "part of the conversation." Zelenskyi, for his part, thanked for the arms supply, but noted that stocks are running low, and without fighter jets and longer-range missiles, there is a risk of "stagnation" in his country's fight against Russia.

According to Sunak, the UK government is speeding up the delivery of military equipment to ensure that it will be delivered to Ukraine within weeks, not months or years.

When asked if he was ready to send several British Typhoons to Ukraine, Sunak said that this is "very sophisticated equipment" and it could take "three years" to train a pilot to fly it.

"I did not know that training on Typhoon aircraft takes three years. Let's send our pilots and they will learn in 2.5 years," Zelenskyi responded.

When asked when the Russian offensive is expected, Zelenskyi said: "We are living in a state of war. And we have to think about when the offensive will begin. Has it ever stopped? It was just of a different power. Let's make the Russians sit and think about when the Ukrainian offensive will begin."

