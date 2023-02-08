Ukrainian Armed Forces eliminated Russian lieutenant colonel Kungurov - blogger
On February 3, the Ukrainian Armed Forces liquidated Russian artillery lieutenant colonel Stepan Kungurov.
As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported in Twitter by the blogger Necro mancer.
He noted: "A native of the Sverdlovsk village of Mokhireva, a graduate of the Ekaterinburg Military Academy, Lieutenant Colonel Stepan Viktorovich Kungurov, born in 1985, demilitarized (in a very heroic way, of course) on 03/02/23 under circumstances that are still unknown."