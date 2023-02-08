Zelenskyi, Macron and Scholz to meet in Paris on February 8 - The Guardian

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi has taken off from London and is due to land at Paris Orly Airport shortly.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it was reported on Wednesday evening by The Guardian.

According to the publication, he is expected to have a short photo session on the runway, after which he will go to the Elysee Palace, and in the evening he is to have dinner with French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

