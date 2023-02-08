Ukrainian soldiers will stay in Bakhmut until necessary weapons arrive, - Zelenskyi

Fighting for Bakhmut has been going on for six months. However, Ukrainian military must hold out until Ukraine receives necessary weapons.

As infoms Censor.NЕТ, this was stated by Zelenskyi in an interview with Le Figaro.

"You have to look at it from the perspective of the military and special services. It's all a matter of time. During the war, time does not have the same meaning. We have to hold on until we get weapons," he said.

Zelenskyi added that from a strategic point of view, Bakhmut is not very important, as the occupiers have completely destroyed the city with their artillery.

"But if they take Bakhmut, they will want to go further. This will give them an advantage. The question is, what will happen next after Bakhmut?" he emphasized.

