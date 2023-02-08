Portugal to provide Ukraine with three Leopard 2 tanks in March

Portugal will repair and send three Leopard 2 tanks to Ukraine next month.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Portugal António Costa.

"We are now implementing a plan to restore and maintain the Leopard 2 tanks, and according to the plan, we can send three of them in March," Costa said.

Portugal's Armed Forces Commander, Admiral Antonio Silva Ribeiro, said last month that Portugal had 37 Leopard 2 tanks, but local media reported that most of them were inoperable.

