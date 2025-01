An explosion occurred in Dnipro on February 8 evening. An air alert was declared in Dnipro and its region.

As informs Censor.NЕТ, it is reported by Suspilne.

According to media reports, the sound was heard around 23:52. It happened almost immediately after the missile alert.

Citizens should immediately go to the shelter as soon as the sirens start to wail. They should stay there until the sirens are dismissed.

