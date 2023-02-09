Zelenskyi to Macron and Scholz: Sooner Ukraine receives weapons, sooner Russian aggression will end

Ukraine needs Western weapons to end war started by Russia. Help from partners and allies is essential right now.

"Now we all have very little time, and we feel it more than anyone else in Ukraine. I'm not talking about today, I'm talking about the weeks and months ahead of us. This means that we need weapons for peace, because we need to stop the war that Russia has unleashed," the Ukrainian leader said.

Zelenskyi pointed out that France and Germany have the potential to be a "game changer". According to him, this is what the current negotiations on military assistance should look like.

"Everything is obvious. The sooner Ukraine can get powerful long-range weapons, Emmanuel, the sooner our pilots can get modern aircraft, Olaf, the stronger our tank coalition will be, I am grateful to you for starting this path, the sooner this Russian aggression will end and we will return a confident peace to Europe," the President emphasized.

The Head of State added that Ukraine knows how to be strong and grateful, and our friends know how to be principled and strong.

"I believe that today we will strengthen our unity - defense, political, sanctions. That's why I'm here," Zelenskyi summarized.

