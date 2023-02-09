Russian Federation should stop making absurd statements that it is allegedly victim. Russia is aggressor, - statement of European Union

Russia, which is waging an unprovoked war of aggression against Ukraine, must stop making absurd claims that it is the "victim".

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to Ukrinform, this is stated in the statement of the European Union "Regarding the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine", delivered during the OSCE Security Cooperation Forum meeting in Vienna.

"For almost a year, Russia has been waging a purposeful, unprovoked, unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine. There is no doubt that this Russian aggression is illegal under international law.

Like the vast majority of our colleagues at this table, we condemned and will condemn in the strongest possible way this outrageous violation by Russia of international law, the UN Charter, and the principles and obligations of the OSCE. The Russian delegation here and at other international forums should stop its absurd statements that it is a "victim". Russia is the aggressor, its troops are deployed on the territory of another sovereign state. And not the other way around," the statement said.

It is noted that the tragic 350 days since the start of the full-scale war are "clear evidence of the Kremlin's serious miscalculation regarding the invasion of Ukraine": "Those in Russia who were preparing for a parade in Kyiv a year ago had to quickly change their plans."

The EU claims that the statements of Putin, who threatened the international community with unprecedented consequences for supporting Ukraine, did not intimidate anyone.

"The Kremlin underestimated the tenacity and determination of Ukraine and the Ukrainian people in protecting their Motherland, their freedom, and their European future. In strong unity, also underestimated by the Kremlin, we, together with our international partners, decided to support Ukraine by providing it, by Article 51 of the UN Charter, means for self-defense. It was and is the right decision," the statement emphasizes.

In addition, the European Union indicates that Russia must immediately stop the atrocities it is committing in Ukraine.

"Currently, Russia does not show any real readiness for negotiations on a just and sustainable peace. We support President Zelenskyi's Peace Formula and commit to actively work with Ukraine on the implementation of the 10-point plan," added the European Union, assuring that its members are determined to support Ukraine, a victim of Russian aggression, as long as necessary.

