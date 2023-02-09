Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of 19 settlements in Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions, - General Staff

Last day, the Defense Forces repelled attacks by occupiers in the areas of 16 settlements in the Donetsk region, 2 in Luhansk and 1 in Zaporizhzhia.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on February 9 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the three hundred and fifty-first day of the Russian large-scale invasion began.

The enemy, trying to take full control of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka directions in the Kreminna, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Opytne, Mariinka, and Vuhledar areas. Actively uses operational-tactical and army aviation to strike the positions of our troops.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of the settlements of Stelmakhivka and Bilohorivka of the Luhansk region; Vyiimka, Fedorivka, Bakhmut, Krasna Hora, Paraskoviivka, Ivanivske, Chasiv Yar, Novokalynove, Vodiane, Pervomaiske, Vesele, Krasnohorivka, Avdiivka, Mariinka, Bohoiavlenka, and Prechystivka in the Donetsk region and Novoandriivka in Zaporizhzhia.

During the day, the Russian occupiers launched 3 rockets and 45 airstrikes, as a result of which 3 civilians were killed and three others are in serious condition. In addition, the enemy carried out 67 attacks from rocket salvo systems, particularly on the Kherson region's civilian infrastructure.

The threat of further Russian air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.

No signs of the formation of offensive groups were found in the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhan areas. Areas of more than 40 settlements were shelled, in particular, Hai of the Chernihiv region; Zarutske, Vovkivka, Atynske, Stukalyvka, Sokhany, Pavlivka, Yunakivka, Sadky, and Myropillia in the Sumy region, and Udy, Chervona Zoria, Krasne, Lyptsi, Starytsia, Vovchansk, Varvarivka, Verkhnia Pisarivka, Ambarne, Fiholivka, Krasne Pershe, Novomlynsk, Dvorichna, and Zapadne in the Kharkiv region.

There are deaths and injuries among the civilian population, and a large number of civilian residential buildings have been damaged.

Areas of more than 25 settlements were affected by the fire in the Kupiansk and Lyman directions. Among them are Kupiansk, Synkivka, Kucherivka, Pischane, Kurylivka, Kyslivka, Tabaiivka, and Berestovka in the Kharkiv region and Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Chervonpopivka, Kreminna, Kuzmyne, Dibrova, and Bilohorivka in the Luhansk region. The enemy carried out airstrikes near Kotliarivka and Tabaiivka in the Kharkiv region and Serebriansk forestry in the Luhansk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, in particular, Spirne, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Rozdolivka, Vasiukivka, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Bohdanivka, Ivanovske, Mykolaivka, Klishchiivka, Ozarianivka, Aleksandro-Shultyne, and Vesele in Donetsk region came under fire. In total, there are more than 30 settlements. The occupiers also carried out airstrikes near Spirne.

In the Avdiivka and Novopavlivka areas, more than 20 settlements came under enemy fire, particularly Petrivka, Kamianka, Avdiivka, Severne, Tonenke, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Bohoiavlenka, Prechystivka, and Vuhledar of the Donetsk region. Airstrikes were carried out near Avdiivka, Vesele, Krasnohorivka, and Vuhledar.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Vremivka and Novopil of Donetsk region and Olhivske, Malynivka, Chervone, Huliaypole, Charivne, Mala Tokmachka, Novodanilivka, Novoandriivka, Shcherbaky, Stepove, and Kamianske in Zaporizhzhia were damaged by fire.

In the Kherson direction, the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Havrylivka, Chervony Maiak, Zmiivka, Shliakhove, Beryslav, Odradokamianka, Lvove, Tiahynka, Poniativka, Antonivka, Komysany, Yantarne, Berehove, Veletenske, and Kherson were affected by enemy fire.

In the village of Kohane, Vasylivska District, Zaporizhzhia Region, the Russian occupying forces are engaged in mass looting.

During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces made 21 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers and 3 strikes on the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems. And our gunners and rocket launchers hit 2 enemy control points, 3 manpower concentration areas, 3 positions of anti-aircraft missile systems, 2 ammunition warehouses and a warehouse of fuel and lubricants.