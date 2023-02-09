921 children were injured as result of armed aggression of Russian Federation in Ukraine

As of the morning of February 9, 2023, more than 1,382 children were injured in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of the Russian Federation. According to the official information of juvenile prosecutors, 461 children died and more than 921 were injured of various degrees of severity.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram channel of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine.

As noted, these numbers are not final. Work on their installation in places of hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories, continues.

"Children were most affected in the Donetsk region - 443, Kharkiv - 270, Kyiv - 123, Kherson - 86, Zaporizhzhia - 84, Mykolaiv - 83, Chernihiv - 68, Luhansk - 66, Dnipropetrovsk - 63," the message says.

Thus, on February 7, a 16-year-old girl was wounded as a result of enemy artillery shelling in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region.

On February 8, a 10-year-old boy was wounded as a result of enemy artillery shelling in the city of Vovchansk, Kharkiv region.

