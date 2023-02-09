Deputinization is condition for Russia’s return to group of civilized states, - Morawiecki

Until Russia stops the daily bombing of cities, attacks on civilian objects, murders of women and children, there is nothing to talk about with it.

As reported by Censor.NET, Prime Minister of Poland Mateusz Morawiecki said this in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

"And another condition for Russia's return to the group of civilized states is deputization. Russians themselves must dismantle this quasi-totalitarian system created by President Putin. Then there is hope for a different future for relations between Russia and the EU," he said.

According to Morawiecki, Russia "can get out of this war today. Russians and Russian elites must finally see that what Putin's propaganda called a 'special operation' is a de facto suicide mission for Russia."

"There is a place for Russia in the world, but it cannot be imperial Russia, Putin's Russia. Germany returned to a group of civilized countries after Hitler. The process was not easy, but successful. This path is not closed for Russia either," he added.

