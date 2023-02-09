Russian Federation threatens Britain with "military and political consequences for European continent and whole world" in case of providing aircraft to Ukraine

The Russian Embassy in Great Britain warned London against sending fighter jets to Ukraine and threatened a response.

This is reported by European Truth, Censor.NET reports.

The embassy made the threats after it became known that the head of the British government, Rishi Sunak, asked his defense minister to check which aircraft could be provided to Ukraine.

The Russian Embassy said that the supply of combat aircraft will have "military and political consequences for the European continent and the whole world."

"We want to remind London: in the event of the implementation of such a scenario, the number of victims of the next round of escalation, as well as its military and political consequences for the European continent and the whole world, will be in the hands of the United Kingdom. Russia will know how to react to any unfriendly actions of the British side," the embassy said.

Russian diplomats called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's speech in Westminster a "theatrical performance", noting that both the speech and the visit to London "were intended to prepare the Western public for future decisions aimed at further satisfying the constant and increasingly demanding demands of the Kyiv regime."

