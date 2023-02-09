Putin shows no interest in diplomacy, despite stunning losses of Russian army, - Blinken

The Russian army suffers staggering losses on the battlefield. Putin failed to weaken NATO.

As reported by Censor.NET, US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken announced this at a joint briefing with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

"President Putin's war continues to be a strategic failure. He failed to overthrow the democratically elected government of Ukraine, connect Ukraine to Russia, or break the will of its people. He lost the battles for Kyiv, for Kharkiv, for Kherson. His army is suffering staggering losses on the battlefield and he has failed to weaken our Alliance and what it stands for. In fact, this alliance - NATO - is stronger and more united than ever," he emphasized.

Blinken recalled the words of Zelensky, who stated that "diplomacy is the only way to finally end Russia's war of aggression and create a path to peace."

"Obviously, President Putin has no real interest in diplomacy right now. This is what he said a few weeks ago: until Ukraine accepts 'new territorial realities' - in quotes - there is nothing to even talk about. In other words, Ukraine and the world must somehow come to terms with President Putin's land grab. This should not be the beginning for every country in the world that cares about the UN Charter and the preservation of international peace and security," said the US Secretary of State.

