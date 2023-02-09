Debris clearance after rockets hit industrial building in Chernihiv region on February 8 has been completed, 2 people died, - RMA

On the morning of February 9, the demolition of the rubble after a rocket attack from an aircraft on an industrial building in the territory of Chernihiv Region was completed.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the head of Chernihiv RMA Vyacheslav Chaus on Telegram.

"2 people were killed and 2 more were injured as a result of a rocket attack from an aircraft on an industrial building on the territory of the branch of the Irvantsiv Peat Plant of SE "Chernigivtorf" in the village of Kuty Drugi of the Novgorod-Siver District (Semenivsk community). The attack took place yesterday," he wrote.

As noted, as of the morning of February 9, the debris removal was completed. In total, 15 rescuers from the personnel of the State Emergency Service in the region and 45 people of the local population, 4 units of special equipment, 3 cranes and 3 loaders were involved in liquidation of the consequences of the airstrike.