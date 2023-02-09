Currently, more than 300 thousand Russian invaders are fighting on territory of Ukraine, - intelligence

The Russian army deployed on the territory of Ukraine consists of more than 300,000 occupiers. The mobilized Russians are a danger, despite their poor training.

Andriy Yusov, a representative of the Defense Intelligence of the Ministry of Defense, announced this on the air of the national telethon, Censor.NET reports with reference to Liga.

According to him, mobilization continues in Russia, contrary to the statement of the Kremlin's propaganda about its termination, since the decree on conscription has not been canceled.

Yusov noted that more than 300,000 invaders are currently on the territory of Ukraine, some of them are undergoing training and education, and there are more.

According to intelligence, the best-prepared units of the Russian army have already been destroyed by the Armed Forces of Ukraine, but even poorly prepared troops of the occupiers pose a serious danger.

"The bodies of the mobilized will be strewn on Ukrainian land, and the defense forces will destroy them," he summarized.