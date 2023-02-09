Ukraine has come close to providing long-range weapons and pilot training, - Zelensky on his visit to London

Ukraine came close to providing long-range weapons and pilot training. In the UK there have also been some arrangements behind the scenes, but they are positive.

As reported by Censor.NET with reference to RBC-Ukraine, this was announced by President Volodymyr Zelensky.

"I believe that the visit to London was productive. We came close to providing long-range weapons and pilot training. There are also some agreements that we left behind the scenes, but they are positive. When they appear in our country, our country will know ", he said.

At the same time, Zelensky hinted that he does not want to prepare Russia for "surprises".

"I don't want to fully prepare the Russian Federation, which threatens aggression and revengeful attitudes on the battlefield every day," he added.

The president also said that the meeting with the leaders of France and Germany, Emmanuel Macron and Olaf Scholz, was positive.

"As for Paris and the meeting with the leaders of France and Germany... I perceive it positively. Regarding the specifics, I do not want to formulate much publicly. We worked on strengthening our capabilities in the direction of offensive operations. We are talking about armored vehicles and tanks. I feel positive about our meeting," added Zelensky.

