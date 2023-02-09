Iran modifies kamikaze drones it transfers to Russia - CNN

Iranian engineers have begun modifying Shahed-type kamikaze drones, which Tehran is handing over to Russia to carry out attacks against Ukraine, including its critical infrastructure.

This is reported by CNN, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

As noted, the international non-governmental organization Conflict Armament Research (CAR) ("Center for the Study of Armed Conflicts") examined the surviving warhead of the Shahed-131 kamikaze drone, which fell in October 2022 in the Odesa region.

CAR analysts believe that the warhead, which is just under 60 cm long, was hastily modified with ill-fitting layers of dozens of small metal fragments that scatter over a large radius on impact.

In addition to these fragments, 18 smaller "charges" are attached around the circle, which, when melted by an explosive wave, can penetrate armor and create a "360-degree" explosion effect.

According to analysts, the use of these elements maximizes the warhead's ability to destroy targets such as power plants, distribution networks, power lines, powerful transformers, and significantly complicates their repair.

"It's like they looked at a finished warhead and said, 'How can we make it even more destructive?'" said CAR expert Damien Splitters, who studied the facility.