Enemy continues offensive actions in Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka and Novopavliv directions, - General Staff of Armed Forces

Operational information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine regarding the Russian invasion as of 6:00 p.m. on February 9, 2023.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"The Russian large-scale invasion continues for 351 days. The Russian Federation continues to conduct full-scale armed aggression against Ukraine. The enemy does not abandon its intentions to destroy the critical infrastructure of our state, and continues to strike civilian objects and homes of the civilian population. The enemy, trying to take full control of the territory of Donetsk and Luhansk region, continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive actions in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlivka areas.

During the day, the enemy launched 41 air strikes and 3 missile strikes, 2 of which hit the civilian infrastructure of the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. It also carried out 32 attacks from rocket salvo systems, in particular on the civil infrastructure of Donetsk and Kherson regions. The threat of further Russian air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.

Russian missile blitzkrieg failed, - Defense Intelligence

The situation in the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhan directions is unchanged, no signs of the formation of offensive groups have been detected. Areas of more than 20 settlements were shelled, in particular, Hai, Chernihiv region; Seredyna Buda, Brusky, Atynske, Stepok of the Sumy region, Udy, Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan, Mali Prohody, Starytsa, Dvorichna, Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the areas of Kupiansk, Pishchane, Kharkiv region and Novoselyvske, Stelmakhivka, Chervonpopivka, Dibrova, Serebryanske forestry of Luhansk region were hit by fire.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the areas of Mykolaivka, Spirne, Vesele, Berestove, Belohorivka, Krasna Hora, Chasiv Yar, Bakhmut, Severne, Mayorsk of the Donetsk region were hit by shelling.

In the Avdiivka and Novopavlivka areas, areas of the settlements of Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Mariinka, Bohoiavlenka, Novomykhailivka, Zolota Nyva, Prechystivka, and Vuhledar of the Donetsk region came under tank, mortar and artillery fire.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the areas of Vremivka and Novopil settlements of Donetsk region were hit by fire; Olhivske, Huliaipole, Stepove, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Orihiv, Charivne of the Zaporizhzhia region. In the Kherson direction, the areas of 16 settlements were affected by enemy fire, in particular: Kachkarivka, Tokarivka, Vesele, Antonivka, Berehove, and Kherson.

Ukraine has come close to providing long-range weapons and pilot training, - Zelensky on his visit to London

The enemy continues to suffer losses. To hide the number of dead occupiers, the Russian invaders set up a mobile crematorium on the territory of the Prydniprovska Biotes enterprise in Tokmak, Zaporizhzhia region. Local residents complain of a constant corpse stench in the southeastern part of the city, especially at night.

During this day, the aviation of the Defense Forces of Ukraine made 13 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers and 2 strikes on the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems. During the current day, the air defense forces shot down 3 enemy UAVs: 2 - Orlan-10 type and 1 - Orion.

Units of missile forces and artillery hit 2 enemy control points, 2 areas of concentration of manpower, an ammunition warehouse and an enemy air defense position," the information of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reads.