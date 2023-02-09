There are no problems with Starlink operation, - Fedorov

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov commented on information that SpaceX allegedly restricted Ukraine’s use of Starlink Internet to control drones. He claims that there are currently no problems with work of Starlink terminals in Ukraine.

"Indeed, a few months ago there were changes in the geofencing functioning. Now there are no problems with the operation of Starlink terminals in Ukraine. Today we have received the first few thousand Starlink units as part of a new batch of 10,000 terminals from the German government," said Fedorov.

At the same time, Fedorov called Elon Musk "one of the largest private donors of our future victory" and noted that "Starlinks" help save thousands of lives, support the operation of energy infrastructure, enable doctors to perform complex operations and provide Internet access to "points of invincibility."

"SpaceX's contribution, according to our estimates, is more than $100 million. We hope for further stable operation of Starlink in Ukraine," Fedorov added.

Earlier, SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell claimed, that SpaceX had taken measures to prevent the Ukrainian Armed Forces from using Starlink satellite internet to control drones.