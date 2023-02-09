Zelenskyi on his relationship with Scholz: We are now back in a difficult phase

Relations between Ukraine and Germany are undulating. Therefore, every time Kyiv needs to convince Berlin of military aid for Ukrainian Armed Forces.

This was stated by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyi in an interview with Der Spiegel.

Zelenskyi noted that relations and understanding between Berlin and Kyiv have changed a lot since the beginning of the war.

"Our relations with Germany are, so to speak, undulating, they go up and down. At first, it was very difficult for me, our temperaments are completely different. I am a fast person by nature. Others work more slowly, which may also be due to their bureaucracy," the President said.

Zelenskyi emphasized that relations and understanding between Berlin and Kyiv have changed a lot since the beginning of the war. "We have changed our relations and our understanding. We received Iris-T air defense systems, for which I am very grateful to Germany. They saved many lives," he added.

At the same time, the head of state said that he had to put pressure on German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to get military assistance.

"I told the Chancellor: "Olaf, listen, we don't have enough missiles. I know you don't have anything else, we have an intelligence service. I know that you are giving us everything you have. And I don't know how, but he did manage to produce them faster. It was positive. But now we're back in a difficult phase with this debate about German tanks, which is emotional and complicated. I have to put pressure on helping Ukraine and constantly convince him that it is not us who need this help, but the Europeans," Zelenskyi said.

