Death toll from earthquake in Turkey and Syria reaches 19 thousand

Total death toll from powerful earthquake that struck Turkey and Syria on February 6 has reached at least 19,000. More than 71 thousand people were injured.

According to the statement of Turkish President Recep Erdogan, at least 16,546 people were killed and more than 66,000 injured in Turkey as a result of two earthquakes in the south of the country.

In Syria, 1262 deaths were reported in the provinces controlled by the government of Bashar al-Assad, while in the northwest of the country, which is not controlled by the government, the Syrian Civil Defense (better known as the White Helmets) reported 1930 deaths. The number of wounded across Syria is over 5,000.

Experts say the number of dead and wounded will continue to rise sharply in the coming days.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs reported that 103 Ukrainians who did not get in touch have already been found in Turkey. Another 22 people are being searched for. It is known that one Ukrainian citizen has been hospitalized, and there are no threats to her life. The Foreign Ministry also has information about the possible presence of 5 more Ukrainians under the rubble.