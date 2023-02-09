Russian propaganda sites Russia Today and Sputnik blocked in Latvia

National Electronic Mass Media Council of Latvia (NEPLP) has temporarily restricted access to websites associated with Russian propaganda media.

It is informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to Radio Svoboda.

The blocking includes websites associated with Russia Today English, Russia Today UK, Russia Today Germany, Russia Today France, Russia Today Spanish, and Sputnik. Access is also restricted to duplicate mirrors of these sites.

The decision to block the websites, according to the publication, was made in accordance with the EU Council Regulation on restrictive measures in connection with Russia's actions destabilizing the situation in Ukraine.

