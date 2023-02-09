Ukrainian Armed Forces hit Russian-occupied airfield in Berdiansk: more than 100 occupants killed

Explosions occurred in Berdiansk on February 8, hit a Russian-held airfield and killed more than 100 Russian soldiers.

It was reported in Telegram by Berdiansk City Military Administration, informs Censor.NЕТ.

"We have received updated information from our defenders about yesterday's explosions: there was a hit to the airfield," the post of February 9 reads.

It is also noted that the Ukrainian military eliminated more than a hundred invaders. A warehouse with ammunition, fuel and oil, and a radar station were damaged.

Earlier it was reported that on February 8, several loud explosions were heard in the temporarily occupied Berdiansk. A fire was also reported in the city.