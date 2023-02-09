Russians send several groups of "shaheds" in direction of Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro

Russian military has launched unmanned aerial vehicles across Ukrainian territory. Residents of southern and central regions were warned of a threat.

It is informed by Censor.NЕТ referring to the press office of the Dnipro Regional Military Administration.

Several groups of drones were reportedly spotted flying in the direction of Dnipro, Zaporizhzhia, Donetsk and Kharkiv regions.

As of 22.40, telegram channels report air defense operations in Zaporizhzhia and Dnipro regions.

Air alert has been announced in several regions.

