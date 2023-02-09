Russia has no strength for a new attack on Kyiv - Danilov

Russia will try to achieve as much success as possible at front by February 24, anniversary of its full-scale invasion. However, there will be no new massive attack on Kyiv.

Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said this in an interview with the Azerbaijani edition of Report, informs Censor.NЕТ referring to Hordon.

"Russia is a country that lives in the past all its life, and historical dates are important to them. They associate the date of Lenin's birth, the beginning of the October Revolution, and many other dates. Given that February 24 is the anniversary of the attack on our country, of course, they will strive to achieve some success on the front by this date. Today, there are no successes to report to their citizens. Everything is natural here, there is nothing unexplained," he said.

Danilov assured that Ukraine is ready for a possible new offensive.

Read more: Due to Western sanctions, Russian army receives weapons of reduced quality and accuracy, - Danilov

"They do not have the strength to take over Kyiv. Moreover, our society will not allow this," he emphasized.

Danilov suggested that the Russians would try to cut off the supply routes for Western weapons by attacking the western regions of Ukraine from Belarus. But Ukraine is ready for such scenarios and will give a worthy rebuff, he assured.

The NSDC Secretary added that at first, Russian President Vladimir Putin misled everyone.

"Everyone believed in Putin's strength, that he had the second strongest army in the world, that he would take Ukraine for himself. We have proved that we are capable of defending our country, and we will continue to do so. Moreover, we will return all our historical territories. I would like to draw your attention to the phrase "historical territories". This is our duty, and it will be done," Danilov emphasized.