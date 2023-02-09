Russians have set up at least five torture chambers in occupied Melitopol, - Mayor Fedorov

Russian occupants have set up at least five torture chambers for local residents in temporarily occupied Melitopol, Zaporizhzhia region.

This was announced on February 9 on the air of the Freedom TV channel by the City Mayor Ivan Fedorov.



"Today there are at least five torture chambers in the city. What are those five torture chambers? These are only those places that are located, for example, in the seized district police station, the seized military commissariat... a military unit. In these torture chambers, when Russians kidnap our people, they definitely commit lawlessness. There are already confirmed facts that they use electricity and shoot them in the limbs for torture, which is why today we call our city... the largest prison in Europe of all existing ones," said Fedorov.

