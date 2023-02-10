China urges EU to stop calling for Ukraine’s victory at battlefield

China’s representative to European Union, Fu Cong, said that West’s assistance to Ukraine is leading to an escalation of war.

At an event at the European Policy Center in Brussels, Fu Cong said that China is "very concerned about the possible escalation of the conflict." He also emphasized that Beijing does not believe that the transfer of weapons to Ukraine will effectively solve the problem of Russia's invasion.

"We are very concerned that it is a matter of complete victory on the battlefield. We believe that the right place is at the negotiating table," said Fu Cong.

The diplomat also criticized the EU's position on Taiwan. The ambassador believes that by defending Taiwan, the EU is "provoking separatism". Fu Cong said that if an investment agreement between the EU and Taiwan is signed, which is currently being prepared, relations between the EU and Beijing will deteriorate significantly.

Fu also rejected comparisons between Ukraine and Taiwan, which face a military threat from a nuclear-armed neighbor.

"I must say right away that the Ukrainian crisis and the Taiwanese problem are two completely different things. Ukraine is an independent state, and Taiwan is a part of China," the Chinese diplomat said. "So these two problems cannot be compared."

Fu Cong's remarks came amid preparations for Chinese President Xi Jinping's visit to Moscow.

It should be reminded that China has declared its neutral position on Russia's war against Ukraine, which Beijing calls the "Ukrainian crisis." At the same time, the PRC has repeatedly stated the Russian propaganda cliché that Russia was provoked to war by NATO and the United States. At the same time, Chinese representatives declare their commitment to the principle of territorial integrity and inviolability of established borders, and call for negotiations.