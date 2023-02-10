At night, occupiers hit critical infrastructure of Kharkiv with rockets

Tonight, February 10, the Russians launched approximately 10 rocket attacks on Kharkiv. There are interruptions in electricity, water supply, and heating in the city.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Telegram of Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov.

"At four in the morning, a series of strikes on Kharkiv. The enemy is targeting critical infrastructure facilities. There may be interruptions in electricity, water, and heat supply.

Information about victims and destruction is currently being clarified," he wrote.

It is noted that all city services and the State Emergency Service are working to eliminate the consequences of the night shelling.

As reported by the head of Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov, the occupiers struck critical infrastructure. About 10 explosions were recorded.

"There are power outages in some areas. Emergency services are already working at the sites of the explosions. Information about the victims and the scale of the destruction is being clarified," the report says.

