Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of 12 settlements in Donetsk, Luhansk, and Kharkiv regions, - General Staff

Yesterday, the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of 8 settlements in the Donetsk region, 2 in Luhansk, and 2 in Kharkiv.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the summary of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine as of 06:00 a.m. on February 10 regarding the Russian invasion.

Thus, the three hundred and fifty-second day of the Russian large-scale invasion began.

The enemy continues to focus its main efforts on conducting offensive operations in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, and Novopavlika directions in the regions of Kreminnaya, Bakhmut, Avdiivka, Opytne, Mariinka, and Vuhledar. Actively uses operational-tactical and army aviation to strike the positions of our troops.

Over the past day, units of the Defense Forces repelled the attacks of the occupiers in the areas of Hrianykivka and Masiutivka settlements of the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka and Dibrova, the Luhansk region, and Fedorivka, Krasna Hora, Bakhmut, Ivanivske, Avdiivka, Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka, and Prechystivka in the Donetsk region.

Over the past day, the enemy launched 52 air strikes and 6 missile strikes, 2 of which hit the civilian infrastructure of the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region. Also, the occupiers fired 63 rockets from multiple rocket launchers, in particular at the civilian infrastructure of Donetsk and Kherson regions.

The threat of further Russian air and missile strikes on the entire territory of Ukraine remains high.

Read more: Russian military carried out massive attack on energy infrastructure facilities in Zaporizhzhia, 17 attacks were recorded in hour

In the Volyn, Polissia, Siversk, and Slobozhansk directions, there were no changes, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected. Areas of 27 settlements were shelled. Among them are Senkivka and Hai of the Chernihiv region; Novovasylivka, Studenok, Volfyne, Basivka, Mykolaivka, Oleksandrivka, Velyka Pysarivka in the Sumy region; Udy, Veterynarne, Kozacha Lopan, Mali Prohody, Starytsia and Dvorichna in the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk and Lyman directions, the areas of Synkivka, Kupiansk, Pishchane, Berestove, the Kharkiv region were hit by fire; Novoselivske, Stelmakhivka, Chervopopivka, Dibrova, and Serebrianske forestry in the Luhansk region; Torske in the Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, the areas of Mykolaivka, Spirne, Vasiukivka, Vesele, Berestove, Bilohorivka, Krasna Hora, Chasiv Yar, Bohdanivka, Ivanovske, Bakhmut, Oleksandro-Shultyne, Toretsk, Pivnichne, and Mayorsk of the Donetsk region were hit by shelling.

Kamianka, Avdiivka, Pervomaiske, Vodiane, Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Maryinka, Bohoiavlenka, Novomykhailivka, Neskuchne, Zolota Nyva, Prechistivka, and Vuhledar of the Donetsk region came under tank, mortar and artillery fire in the Avdiivka and Novopavlivka areas.

In the Zaporizhzhia region, the areas of the settlements of Vremivka and Novopil in the Donetsk region and Temyrivka, Olhivske, Staroukrainske, Huliaypole, Chervone, Stepove, Shcherbaky, Novoandriivka, Orihiv, Novodanilivka, Mala Tokmachka, and Charivne in the Zaporizhzhia region were hit by fire.

In the Kherson direction, the areas of 22 settlements were affected by enemy fire, including Kachkarivka, Tokarivka, Vesele, Antonivka, Sadove, Komyshany, Berehove, and Kherson.

The Russian invaders continue to carry out filtering measures in the temporarily occupied territory of the Kherson region. For example, in the city of Hola Prystan, FSB officers of the Russian Federation conduct checks of documents and personal belongings of local residents, paying special attention to telephones.

Read more: Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled enemy attacks in areas of 19 settlements in Donetsk, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions, - General Staff

In order to replenish the losses, the Russian occupiers brought mercenaries from the so-called PMC "Wagner" from the number of recruited prisoners to the village of Myrne in the Zaporizhzhia region.

During the past 24 hours, the Air Force of the Defense Forces made 18 strikes on the areas of concentration of personnel and military equipment of the occupiers and 4 strikes on the positions of anti-aircraft missile systems.

Air defense forces shot down 3 enemy UAVs during the day. According to preliminary information, 2 types "Orlan-10" and 1 "Orion".

Units of rocket troops and artillery at the same time hit 2 enemy control points, 5 areas of concentration of manpower, an ammunition depot, and an enemy air defense position.