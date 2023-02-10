Air alert throughout Ukraine. Russians raised Tu-95 bombers

The enemy took to the air Tu-95 strategic bombers, which can carry cruise missiles on board. There is a great threat of a missile attack.

This was announced by the head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Serhiy Popko, Censor.NET informs with reference to the KCMA telegram channel.

According to him, the main purpose of the "shaheeds", which the Russians launched into the territory of Ukraine at night, was the reconnaissance of the location of Ukrainian air defense systems. After that, the Russians attacked Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipro.

"At the moment, the enemy has launched strategic Tu-95 bombers into the air, which can carry cruise missiles on board. There is a great threat of a missile attack. Therefore, I emphasize once again - do not ignore the air warning signals. When the alarm is announced, immediately go to the shelter," Popko wrote.

As of 8:30 a.m., according to the air alert map, the alert has been declared throughout the territory of Ukraine.