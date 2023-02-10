Several objects of high-voltage infrastructure were hit, which led to interruptions, - "Ukrenergo"

At night, the Russians attacked energy infrastructure with drones and missiles, targeting power plants and transmission system facilities.

This was reported by the press service of "Ukrenergo", Censor.NET reports.

"The 14th massive terrorist missile attack on the energy system of Ukraine is ongoing. Unfortunately, we have hit several high-voltage infrastructure objects in the eastern, western, and southern regions, which led to power outages in some areas.

In addition, at night, the Russians attacked the energy infrastructure with drones and missiles, directing them at power plants and transmission system facilities," the report said.

The company noted that to minimize the possible consequences of the attack and preserve the energy system, "Ukrenergo" takes the necessary preventive measures, emergency shutdowns are used.

