Explosions rang out during a massive rocket attack in Zaporizhzhia.

This was announced by the secretary of the Zaporizhzhia City Council, Anatolii Kurtev, Censor.NET informs.

"Two arrivals have been recorded. Stay in safe places," the message reads.

