Two Russian missiles crossed airspace of Romania and Moldova, - Zaluzhny

The missiles were launched from the Black Sea.

This was reported by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valerii Zaluzhny, Censor.NET reports.

"Today, February 11, at 10:18 a.m., two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles crossed the State border of Ukraine with the Republic of Moldova.

At approximately 10:33 a.m., these missiles crossed Romanian airspace. After that, they again entered the airspace of Ukraine at the crossing point of the borders of the three states," the message reads.

According to Zaluzhny, the rocket was launched from the Black Sea.

