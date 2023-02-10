10 Russian missiles were destroyed over Kyiv, - KMCA

Air defense forces shot down 10 Russian missiles over Kyiv.

This was reported in the press service of the KMCA, Censor.NET reports.

"In the air space of Kyiv, 10 enemy missiles were destroyed by air defense forces. Two cars, a house, and power grid were damaged by the debris of the missile in the Holosiivsky district. There are currently no data on the victims. The information is being clarified!" - noted the head of the administration, Serhii Popko.

